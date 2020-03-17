2020 3A New Mexico All-Tournament Team
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
NMPREPS - 3A BASKETBALL
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|
Elijah Davidson
|
Bosque Prep School
|
2020
|
Max Feit
|
Sandia Prep School
|
2020
|
Verrels Lukman
|
Hot Springs High School
|
2020
MVP: Elijah Davidson, Bosque Prep (2020) - The high rising next level star will go down as the top player to wear a Bobcat jersey. Davidson finished his career with a 26-point, 13 rebound and 9 assist showing the state championship.
Continue: View the rest of the team here