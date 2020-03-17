News More News
2020 3A New Mexico All-Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

NMPREPS - 3A BASKETBALL
PLAYER SCHOOL CLASS

Elijah Davidson

Bosque Prep School

2020

Max Feit

Sandia Prep School

2020

Verrels Lukman

Hot Springs High School

2020

MVP: Elijah Davidson, Bosque Prep (2020) - The high rising next level star will go down as the top player to wear a Bobcat jersey. Davidson finished his career with a 26-point, 13 rebound and 9 assist showing the state championship.

Continue: View the rest of the team here

{{ article.author_name }}