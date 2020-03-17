News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 07:05:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 4A New Mexico All-Tournament Team

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

4A BASKETBALL (BOYS)
PLAYER SCHOOL CLASS

Seyi Oyeku

Valley High School

2020

Jose Murrillo

Highland High School

2022

Joaquin Ortega

Gallup High School

2022

MVP: Seyi Oyeku, Valley High School (2020) - The senior wing averaged a double-double during the three game stretch at the PIT (quarterfinals - state championship). 13 points and 11 rebounds per game.

{{ article.author_name }}