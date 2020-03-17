2020 4A New Mexico All-Tournament Team
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
4A BASKETBALL (BOYS)
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|CLASS
|
Seyi Oyeku
|
Valley High School
|
2020
|
Jose Murrillo
|
Highland High School
|
2022
|
Joaquin Ortega
|
Gallup High School
|
2022
MVP: Seyi Oyeku, Valley High School (2020) - The senior wing averaged a double-double during the three game stretch at the PIT (quarterfinals - state championship). 13 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Continue: View the rest of the team here
2020: 5A New Mexico All-Tournament Team