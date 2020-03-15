NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

MVP: Gonzalo Carbalan (2020) - The high-flying senior guard graced us with one of the top dunks of the state tournament but also poured in 17 points and 5 assists during the state championship win. He averaged 17 points a game during the three game swing at the PIT.