2020 5A New Mexico All-Tournament Team
NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.
5A
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|SCHOOL
|
Gonzalo Carbalan
|
2020
|
Las Cruces High School
|
Antonio Sanchez
|
2020
|
Capital High School
|
Tre Watson III
|
2021
|
Cleveland High School
MVP: Gonzalo Carbalan (2020) - The high-flying senior guard graced us with one of the top dunks of the state tournament but also poured in 17 points and 5 assists during the state championship win. He averaged 17 points a game during the three game swing at the PIT.