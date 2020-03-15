News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-15 11:25:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 5A New Mexico All-Tournament Team

Las Cruces High School Basketball
Las Cruces High School Basketball
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's list of the top 12 players in each classification during the 2020 NMAA New Mexico high school basketball state tournament.

5A 
PLAYER CLASS SCHOOL

Gonzalo Carbalan

2020

Las Cruces High School

Antonio Sanchez

2020

Capital High School

Tre Watson III

2021

Cleveland High School

Continue: View the rest of the team here

MVP: Gonzalo Carbalan (2020) - The high-flying senior guard graced us with one of the top dunks of the state tournament but also poured in 17 points and 5 assists during the state championship win. He averaged 17 points a game during the three game swing at the PIT.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}