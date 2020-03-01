Who will take home the top award in New Mexico high school basketball as the best player for the 2019/2020 season?

Joziah Ramos (Atrisco Heritage Academy)

Class: 2020

Notes: Ramos plays for the two-time defending 5A state champions. This season Ramos continues to do what he does well - lead. Not including the intangibles he brings to the table Ramos is averaging 20 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game for the Jaguars.

