2021 New Mexico High School Football Quarterback of the Year
NMPreps and Rivals is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico high school football quarterback of the year award to Paul Cieremans of the Los Lunas Tigers. #nmpreps #NMQB
Cieremans is the 2021 New Mexico QB-1
Cieremans (2023) led the Tigers to the 2021 5A state championship in November guiding the team to a perfect 13-0 record. The junior quarterback ended the season with 1,350 yards passing on 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns.
It was close race with Cieremans taking 40.4% of the votes with runner up Evan Wysong of Cleveland earning 36.5% of the votes.
2021 Classification Winners
6A QB of the Year: Evan Wysong, Cleveland HS
5A QB of the Year: Paul Cieremans, Los Lunas HS
4A QB of the Year: Ashton Aranda, Lovington HS
3A QB of the Year: Matthew Gonzales, Robertson HS
2A QB of the Year: Conagher Pierce, Hope Christian