NMPreps and Rivals is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico high school football quarterback of the year award to Paul Cieremans of the Los Lunas Tigers. #nmpreps #NMQB

Cieremans (2023) led the Tigers to the 2021 5A state championship in November guiding the team to a perfect 13-0 record. The junior quarterback ended the season with 1,350 yards passing on 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns.

It was close race with Cieremans taking 40.4% of the votes with runner up Evan Wysong of Cleveland earning 36.5% of the votes.

2021 Classification Winners

6A QB of the Year: Evan Wysong, Cleveland HS

5A QB of the Year: Paul Cieremans, Los Lunas HS

4A QB of the Year: Ashton Aranda, Lovington HS

3A QB of the Year: Matthew Gonzales, Robertson HS

2A QB of the Year: Conagher Pierce, Hope Christian