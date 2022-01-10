2021 New Mexico High School Football Secondary Player of the Year
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico secondary player of the Year award to Tayten Hilliard of Lovington High School. #nmpreps
Tayten Hilliard, 2022 (Lovington High School)
A month after helping guide the Lovington Wildcats to the 2021 New Mexico high school football state championship Hilliard is named the New Mexico Secondary Player of the Year. The 6-foot, DB, had 103 total tackles this season with 11 of those coming in the state championship game. Hilliard also led the state in interceptions with 8.
Hilliard led the voting with 35.5% of the votes. Cleveland's Devonte Shendo was the runner up with 22.6% of the votes.
