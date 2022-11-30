2022 New Mexico High School Football Linebacker of the Year Candidates
NMPreps announces the finalist for the 2022 New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award. #nmpreps
Finalist
Brody Whitaker - Albuquerque Academy - 105 TT (82 solo), 13 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries.
Christian Montoya - Rio Rancho - 130 TT, 14 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 FF, 3 FR
Daan Cano - Gadsden - 137 TT (54 solo)
Devyn Woods - Centennial - 1st Team All District, All-Star Game
Gavon Hall - Ruidoso - 137 TT (59 solo), 5 sacks
Kenyon Singleton - Hobbs - 137 TT (72 solo), 3 sacks
Manny Chavez - Portales - 137 TT (58 solo), 4 sacks
Nathan Wallin - Volcano Vista - 111 TT (69 solo), 7.5 sacks
Nicolas Chavez - Santa Rosa - 144 TT (39 solo), 7.5 TFL
Stratton Shufelt - Cleveland - 133 TT, 19 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 sacks