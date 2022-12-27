2022 New Mexico Mr. Football Finalists Announced
Voting is open for the NMPreps/Rivals 2022 New Mexico Mr. Football award.
Mr. Football is awarded to the top overall player in New Mexico high school football. This year's winner will be the 17th member of the exclusive club. #nmpreps
2022 Finalists
How to Vote: As a member of NMPreps click the vote now to be taken to the official poll. On Twitter, we will use the winner of the hashtag vote for a portion of the vote.
Aidan Armenta, 2023, QB (La Cueva High School): Aidan Armenta guided the La Cueva bears to an 11-2 record and 6A state championship runner-up. He finished the season with 4,303 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsArmenta
Cayden Walton, 2023, RB (Raton High School): Walton finished off a remarkable career for the Raton Tigers with nearly 8,000 yards rushing. Walton's totals for the 2023 season are 3,123 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsWalton
Dalton Trapp, 2023, DL/TE (Ruidoso High School): Trapp recently won the 2022 New Mexico Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Trapp finished the season with 114 total tackles (33 TFL), and 12 sacks for the 3A State Champions. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsTrapp
Evan Wysong, 2023, QB/ATH (Cleveland High School): Wysong finished his career with a 24-2 record and a 2022 6A State Championship trophy. This season Wysong passed for 2,008 yards and 28 passing touchdowns. Wysong also had 1,289 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsWysong
Past Winners
2021: Zachary Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho High School: 1,553 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.