Mr. Football is awarded to the top overall player in New Mexico high school football. This year's winner will be the 17th member of the exclusive club. #nmpreps

Voting is open for the NMPreps/Rivals 2022 New Mexico Mr. Football award.

How to Vote: As a member of NMPreps click the vote now to be taken to the official poll. On Twitter, we will use the winner of the hashtag vote for a portion of the vote.

Aidan Armenta, 2023, QB (La Cueva High School): Aidan Armenta guided the La Cueva bears to an 11-2 record and 6A state championship runner-up. He finished the season with 4,303 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsArmenta

Cayden Walton, 2023, RB (Raton High School): Walton finished off a remarkable career for the Raton Tigers with nearly 8,000 yards rushing. Walton's totals for the 2023 season are 3,123 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsWalton

Dalton Trapp, 2023, DL/TE (Ruidoso High School): Trapp recently won the 2022 New Mexico Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Trapp finished the season with 114 total tackles (33 TFL), and 12 sacks for the 3A State Champions. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsTrapp

Evan Wysong, 2023, QB/ATH (Cleveland High School): Wysong finished his career with a 24-2 record and a 2022 6A State Championship trophy. This season Wysong passed for 2,008 yards and 28 passing touchdowns. Wysong also had 1,289 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Vote Now | On Twitter use #NMPrepsWysong