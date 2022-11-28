2022 New Mexico High School Football Running Back of the Year Candidates
Today, we start the voting for the 2022 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award. Each season NMPreps awards the top players from each position. #nmpreps
10 Finalist
Aidan Granado - Silver - 950 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Alexavier Carreon - Jal - 1,551 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.
Andres Madrid - Santa Rosa - 1,527 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Cayden Walton - Raton - 3,123 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.
Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 1,548 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kaden Sago - Ruidoso - 1,670 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Josh Perry - Cleveland - 1,907 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.
Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley - 1,741 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Marcus Leyba - St. Michael's - 900 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Mikah Gutierrez - Centennial - 1,583 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.