{{ timeAgo('2022-11-28 08:24:39 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 New Mexico High School Football Running Back of the Year Candidates

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Today, we start the voting for the 2022 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award. Each season NMPreps awards the top players from each position. #nmpreps

10 Finalist 

Aidan Granado - Silver - 950 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Alexavier Carreon - Jal - 1,551 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

Andres Madrid - Santa Rosa - 1,527 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Cayden Walton - Raton - 3,123 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.

Eli Asay - Carlsbad - 1,548 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kaden Sago - Ruidoso - 1,670 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Josh Perry - Cleveland - 1,907 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley - 1,741 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Marcus Leyba - St. Michael's - 900 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Mikah Gutierrez - Centennial - 1,583 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Vote: View Poll Here

