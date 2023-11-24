Overview: The Cleveland Storm, a powerhouse in New Mexico high school football, enter the 6A State Championship game as the defending champions, seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive title. With a storied history that includes a potentially overlooked 5-0 season in 2020, the Storm are vying for their sixth state championship in their 14-year existence. Their path to the championship rematch against La Cueva showcases a resilient team on a six-game winning streak, standing at 9-1 against in-state opponents.