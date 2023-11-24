Advertisement
2023 6A State Championship Team Preview: No. 1 Cleveland Storm

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.



Record: 9-3 overall, 4-0 District 1-6A

Bid: Automatic - District Champion

Overview: The Cleveland Storm, a powerhouse in New Mexico high school football, enter the 6A State Championship game as the defending champions, seeking an unprecedented fourth consecutive title. With a storied history that includes a potentially overlooked 5-0 season in 2020, the Storm are vying for their sixth state championship in their 14-year existence. Their path to the championship rematch against La Cueva showcases a resilient team on a six-game winning streak, standing at 9-1 against in-state opponents.

