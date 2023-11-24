NMPreps will showcase each team competing in this weekend's state championships. Join us as we provide in-depth previews for every team, leading up to comprehensive game previews and, ultimately, our staff predictions. Stay tuned for exclusive insights and analysis as we delve into the matchups and storylines surrounding the highly anticipated state championship games.

Overview: The La Cueva Bears, fueled by the desire for redemption, return to the 6A State Championship game, aiming to overturn last year's heartbreak against the Cleveland Storm. This season, they find themselves on the doorstep of glory with a chance to dethrone the reigning champions and halt their three-peat bid. Despite a challenging 0-3 start (officially 1-2 with a forfeit to Rio Rancho in the first game), the Bears roared back with a remarkable 9-game winning streak, averaging an explosive 53.5 points per game.

The offense, guided by the dynamic 2025 quarterback Cameron Dyer, has been nothing short of impressive. Dyer, a standout playmaker, has amassed 2,283 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, and showcased dual-threat ability with 1,139 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. The Bears' offensive prowess is further highlighted by junior running back Cheeto Lumbrera III, contributing 645 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns.

On the defensive front, the Bears boast a formidable unit led by the highly recruited linebacker Mason Posa. Posa, a junior with multiple Power-5 offers, has been a force with 93 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss (TFL), 7 sacks, and an interception. Supported by playmakers like linebacker Nick Mertz, ball-hawking safety McKay Burtenshaw, and standout seniors Shawn Barela and Jackson Cherry, La Cueva's defense has allowed only 15.5 points per game during their impressive winning streak.