Today, we proudly unveil the 10 finalists for the prestigious 2023 New Mexico Coach of the Year Award. This annual accolade is bestowed upon the head coach who garners the most votes and is recognized as the outstanding high school football coach in New Mexico for the given season. The finalists emerge from a pool of nominees curated by coaches, fan bases, athletic directors, and players during the final weeks of the season. The ultimate decision rests with a vote cast by media, NMPreps premium members, and the NMPreps staff, making it a top-tier honor in the state, with only one coach emerging as the recipient.

Let's meet the distinguished finalists:

Anthony Gonzales, Lovington High School (4A)

Team Record: 10-3 overall; Notable: Gonzales has consistently elevated Lovington into a powerhouse, culminating in the 2023 4A state championship, marking the 20th state title in school history.

Billy Cobos, Valley High School (5A)

Team Record: 8-4 overall; Notable: Cobos led the Vikings to an impressive season with 8 wins, securing a district championship and a playoff victory.

Bob Gilbreath, Texico High School (2A)

Team Record: 11-2 overall; Notable: Gilbreath orchestrated a remarkable 6-game win streak, culminating in the 2023 2A state championship, where Texico upset the 1-seed Eunice Cardinals with a resounding 44-7 victory.

Brandon Back, La Cueva High School (6A)

Team Record: 10-3 overall; Notable: Back guided the La Cueva Bears to a 10-game winning streak, securing the 6A state championship with a victory over Cleveland.

Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School (5A)

Team Record: 12-1 overall; Notable: Lynn led the Coyotes to a stellar 12-1 overall season, securing the state runner-up position in 5A football. He is a two-time award winner.

Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School (5A)

Team Record: 12-1 overall; Notable: Maupin steered the Artesia Bulldogs to their 32nd state championship, earning the 5A state title this fall. Maupin was also the 2022 award recipient.

Joey Fernandez, St. Michael's High School (3A)

Team Record: 11-1 overall; Notable: Fernandez guided the Horsemen to the 2023 state championship, and he further solidified his coaching legacy with 191 career wins, placing him 8th for most career wins in New Mexico.

Mark Lopez, Las Cruces High School (6A)

Team Record: 7-6 overall; Notable: Lopez orchestrated one of the season's most notable turnarounds, leading the Bulldawgs to a 6A semifinal game and securing 7 victories.

Richard Perales, Deming High School (5A)

Team Record: 9-4 overall; Notable: Perales guided the Wildcats to another 5A state semifinal appearance, achieving a commendable 9-win season.

Tylon Wilder, Espanola Valley High School (4A)

Team Record: 8-4 overall; Notable: Wilder led the Sundevils to historic heights, securing only their second district championship and winning a playoff game.

Note: It's essential to mention that we received 16 coach nominations this season, and the selected finalists represent those with the highest number of nominations.

Previous Winners:

2022: Jeremy Maupin, Artesia High School 2021: Heath Ridenour, Cleveland High School 2020: John Cobos, Bernalillo High School 2019: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School 2018: Jeff Lynn, Roswell High School 2017: Chad Adcox, Manzano High School 2016: San Juan Mendoza, St. Pius X School 2015: Miguel Medina, Espanola Valley High School 2014: David Howes, Rio Rancho High School/Cooper Henderson, Artesia High School 2013: Patrick Quillen, Foothill School 2012: Jim Miller, Las Cruces High School 2011: Brad Hirsch, Aztec High School 2010: Michael Bradley, Mayfield High School

