2023 New Mexico High School Football 5A First Round State Preview

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
As the first round of the 5A New Mexico high school football state playoffs kicks off, it's an exciting time for football fans and enthusiasts. With the postseason in full swing, we delve into our comprehensive coverage, offering predictions and highlighting the must-see players in this classification who are poised to make a significant impact throughout the playoffs.

No. 5 Deming Wildcats

Overall Record: 7-3

District Record: 3-0 District 3-5A

Points For: 234

Points Against: 147

Head Coach: Richard Perales

Preview: In his inaugural year as head coach, Richard Perales led the Deming Wildcats to a commendable 7-3 overall record, marking an improvement from their 6-4 regular season in 2022. The Wildcats have set their sights on matching the success of last season, where they reached the semifinals.

Deming's journey this year began with a strong 2-0 start, securing victories over Del Norte and Organ Mountain. While they faced setbacks against formidable opponents like Goddard and Artesia, an unexpected forfeit win over Belen granted them an extra bye week to regroup. The Wildcats maintained a balanced performance, including a loss to Silver followed by a triumphant victory against Mayfield.

The team's strong finish saw them clinch a four-game win streak, including critical wins over district rivals Santa Teresa, Chaparral, and an impressive District 3-5A championship victory over Gadsden by a score of 12-10.

At the heart of the Wildcat offense is quarterback Ryan Alfaro (2025), who has showcased his versatility with over 700 passing yards and 600 rushing yards throughout the season. He receives valuable support from skillful players such as Isaac Martinez (2026), Isaiah Pizarro (2025), and Aidan Jacquez (2024), making their offense a force to be reckoned with.

The Deming Wildcats boast a formidable defense that will remain intact for the next season. Key contributors to the defense include standout players like Isaiah Pizarro (2025), Sebastian Acuna (2025), and Anthony Alacron (2025), who have played pivotal roles in solidifying the Wildcat defense.

With a promising mix of experienced and up-and-coming talent, the Deming Wildcats are poised for a strong playoff run, eager to build upon their recent successes and make a mark in the 5A New Mexico High School football playoffs.

No. 6 Valley Vikings

No. 7 Los Alamos Hilltoppers

No. 8 Gadsden Panthers

No. 9 Mayfield Trojans

No. 10 Highland Hornets

No. 11 Manzano Monarchs

No. 12 Belen Eagles

Preview: No. 5 Deming Wildcats vs No. 12 Belen Eagles - Friday, 7pm

The Deming Wildcats, under first-year head coach Richard Perales, finished the regular season with a solid 7-3 record and are looking to match their impressive semifinal run from the previous year. Their offense is led by quarterback Ryan Alfaro, supported by a talented trio of Isaac Martinez, Isaiah Pizarro, and Aidan Jacquez....continue here.

Keys for Deming

Keys for Belen

Prediction: Does Belen upset Deming?


No. 6 Valley vs No. 11 Manzano

No. 7 Los Alamos vs No. 10 Highland

No. 8 Gadsden vs No. 9 Mayfield

