2023 New Mexico High School Football 6-Man State Semifinal Preview
Today, we unveil our extensive NMPreps 2023 New Mexico High School Football 6-Man State Playoff Preview and Predictions. NMPreps Publisher, Joshua Grine, delves into every aspect of the four teams in the semifinals, providing predictions and highlighting the key players to watch this postseason. #nmpreps
No. 1 Gateway Christian Warriors vs. No. 5 Mountainair Mustangs
Date: Friday, November 3rd
Time: 7:00 pm
Location: Roswell, NM
The Path to the Semifinals:
Gateway Christian Warriors: The Gateway Christian Warriors claimed the top seed in the 6-man state playoff bracket with an unblemished 8-0 overall record, going 4-0 during district play. They kicked off the playoffs with a dominant 64-6 victory over the 8-seed Floyd Broncos, now holding a perfect 9-0 overall record.
Mountainair Mustangs: The fifth-seeded Mountainair Mustangs (6-3 overall) pulled off an impressive upset on the road in the first playoff round by defeating the 4-seed Elida Tigers 59-40. The Mustangs wrapped up the regular season with a 5-3 overall record and a perfect 2-0 district record.
Season Recap:
Gateway Christian: The 2023 season has yet to witness a showdown between these two teams. When comparing their performances against common opponents, it's clear that Gateway Christian holds a flawless 7-0 record, whereas the Mustangs have secured victories in 4 out of 7 encounters. What sets Gateway Christian apart is their explosive offensive prowess, averaging an astounding 56.3 points per game, accumulating to a remarkable total of 507 points. Equally noteworthy is their steadfast defense, which has allowed a mere 7.2 points per game throughout the season. It's worth noting that only two teams managed to score in double digits against the Warriors this year, with Floyd notching 13 points in a 66-13 loss in September and Grady achieving 18 points in a 54-18 loss early in the same month.
Mountainair: Mountainair comes into this showdown riding the wave of a remarkable four-game win streak. Their journey this season began with a somewhat challenging 2-4 start. However, their recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, especially during this streak, where they've been averaging a staggering 62 points per game. This stands in stark contrast to their initial six games, during which they averaged 36.6 points per game. A significant part of their season's transformation is underscored by a pivotal victory over Elida last week, where they clinched a 59-40 win. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Mountainair had previously faced Elida in mid-September and suffered a 64-45 loss. This resurgence is a testament to the team's dedication and improvement, and they are now poised to make a significant impact, aiming to stun the entire state.
Players to Keep an Eye On:
Gateway Christian: Quarterback Zack McCracken (2026) has exhibited strong performances as the Warriors employ a unique offensive scheme. With one running back for blocking, they allow McCracken to target quick passes. Ethaniel Wigley (2025), a versatile athlete, is a primary target for McCracken and is poised to make a significant impact this weekend. Rayf Fulkerson (2025), another receiver, excels at gaining yards after the catch, eluding defenders effectively.
Mountainair: The Mustangs entrusted their offense to freshman quarterback Brody Brazil. He has a talented group of receivers in Hayden Bingham (2024) and fellow freshmen Jaden Zamora and Marcos Sisneros. Ohmani Nieto (2025) is a dual-threat player who excels on both sides of the ball, bringing a mix of power and speed to the field.
Prediction:
The Gateway Christian Warriors have enjoyed a remarkable season, largely unchallenged. They are poised to advance with a convincing 64-32 victory, earning a return trip to the state championship game. This victory extends their impressive 32-game win streak, which dates back to March 13th, 2021. Ironically, their last loss was against none other than Mountainair (with a score of 28-18), during the COVID-impacted Spring season.
Grine's Pick: Gateway Christian
NMPreps Favorite: Gateway Christian, -29.5
No. 2 Roy/Mosquero Longhorns vs. No. 3 Grady Bronchos
Date: Friday, November 3rd
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Roy High School
The Journey to the Semifinals:
Roy/Mosquero: The Longhorns earned the 2-seed and faced off against Animas, securing a convincing 57-6 victory. Hailing from opposite corners of the state, the Longhorns, who call the far northeast corner home, completed the regular season with an impeccable 9-0 record and now stand at a perfect 10-0 after their quarterfinal win over Animas.
Grady: Grady moved into the semifinals after a dominant 50-0 victory over the 6-seed Dora Coyotes. The Bronchos wrapped up the regular season with a 7-2 overall record and have now improved to 8-2 after defeating Dora.
Season Summary:
Roy/Mosquero: The Longhorns boast an unblemished 10-0 record and wrapped up the district portion of the season with a flawless 3-0 record. They have been a scoring machine, averaging 54.8 points per game (548 total) throughout the season. Their defense has also been impressive, allowing a mere 19 points in the final six games, including three shutout wins, after surrendering 102 points during the first four games.
Grady: The Bronchos share a similar success story, currently riding a six-game win streak, with two of those wins being shutouts. In October, they posted a perfect 4-0 record while allowing just 18 points during that stretch. Offensively, they've averaged 48.1 points per game for the season.
Players to Watch:
Roy/Mosquero: The Longhorns boast one of the most dynamic trios in 6-man football. Ayden Clavel (2025), Brycen Barnes (2027), and Jackson Fudge (2025) have showcased exceptional performances. Clavel, their quarterback, has thrown for 1,273 yards and 23 passing touchdowns. He's also contributed 610 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Barnes, their running back, has accumulated 1,076 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Fudge, their versatile receiver, is approaching one thousand receiving yards with an impressive 939 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns this season.
Grady: The Bronchos feature a multi-talented athlete in Zane Rush, a 2024 6-foot-2 prospect who contributes in various roles for the Grady offense. He has excelled at quarterback, running back, and receiver, making him a challenging player to defend against. Senior Xavier Romero (2024) is also having a solid season, along with the promising talent of junior receiver Deakin Ragland. Freshman Madden Flood is another standout performer for the Bronchos, making a name for himself over the next four years.
Prediction:
These two teams previously met on August 25th, resulting in a Roy/Mosquero victory with a score of 60-28. While that encounter occurred during the early weeks of the season, the outcome is likely to resemble their initial meeting. The Longhorns advance to the championship game, setting up a showdown of undefeated teams against Gateway Christian. This contest concludes with a score of Roy/Mosquero 67, Grady 42.
Grine's Pick: Roy/Mosquero
NMPreps Favorite Line: Roy/Mosquero, -25.5
