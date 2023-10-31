Today, we present the comprehensive NMPreps 2023 New Mexico High School Football 8-Man State Playoff Preview and Predictions. NMPreps Publisher, Joshua Grine, offers an in-depth analysis of the four teams in the semifinals, offering predictions and spotlighting key players to watch this postseason. #nmpreps

Melrose Buffaloes (No. 1) vs Fort Sumner/House (No. 5)

Overview: Melrose, under the leadership of Coach Drew Hatley in his second season, has transformed from a 7-5 record last year to an impressive 10-1 this season. They seek revenge after last season's 38-14 loss to Fort Sumner/House in the playoffs semifinals. Meanwhile, Fort Sumner/House, the defending 8-man football state champions, remains a formidable force with a 6-2 record. Coach Brad Holland, who has two state championships with the program, is determined to defend their title. Date: Friday, November 3rd Time: 7:00 pm Location: Melrose High School The Path to the Semifinals: Melrose: The Buffaloes secured the top seed in the 2023 8-Man state playoffs after posting a 10-1 season record. Their sole loss was against Mancos High School (Colorado), 58-28 during week 2. They boast a perfect 9-0 record against New Mexico teams, with seven of those wins resulting in shutouts. Their impressive season statistics include outscoring opponents 562 to 96, with only 12 points conceded against New Mexico teams. In the opening round, they convincingly defeated Tatum with a score of 56-6, finishing the regular season at 9-1 overall and 4-0 in district play. Fort Sumner/House: In the first round, they dominated the 4-seed Logan Longhorns with a score of 52-0. Fort Sumner/House closed the season with a 6-2 overall record, with losses to Melrose (50-0) and Logan (38-34). Notably, their victory over Logan in the first round reversed a recent loss to the same team just three weeks prior. They've outscored opponents 358 points to 118 points this season. Fort Sumner started the season strong with a 5-0 record before suffering their first loss and ended the regular season with a two-game losing streak, making their first-round victory over Logan particularly significant. In the regular season, they went 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district play. Players to Watch: Melrose: Junior quarterback Josiah Roybal leads the Buffaloes' offense, supported by a wealth of talented receivers in Jaxon Odom (2026), Carson Jones (2026), and Michael Cardonita (2024). Brayden Elridge (2024) adds to their offensive strength as a capable runner. On the defensive side, Gray Brandon (2024) excels on both ends, and Dathan Yeary (2024) presents a formidable challenge to any opposing offense. Fort Sumner/House: This team entered the 2023 season with a roster full of talent, including players who won the state championship last year. Quarterback Joaquin Segura (2024) stands out as a versatile athlete, leading the offense and contributing as an exceptional defensive back. Other key two-way players include Cash Burney (OL/DL), Junior Vigil (LB), Seth Saiz (DE/TE), and Tomas Sena (DL/OL). Prediction: This District 3 rematch, happening just a few weeks after their first encounter, features Melrose, the district champion, and Fort Sumner. Melrose previously dominated Fort Sumner 50-0 in their first matchup, but Fort Sumner has shown significant improvement since then and is poised to present a formidable challenge. While Melrose remains a strong contender, a win is not guaranteed, and the final score prediction for NMPreps is Melrose 66, Fort Sumner/House 14.

Mesilla Valley SonBlazers (No. 3) vs Clayton Yellowjackets (No. 7)

Date: Friday, November 3rd Time: 7:00 pm Location: Las Cruces, NM

Overview: The 3rd-seeded Mesilla Valley Son Blazers return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, last appearing in the 2021 quarterfinals and missing out in 2022. Clayton, on the other hand, enters as the 7th seed for the second consecutive year but with an impressive win against the 2nd seed this season. Mesilla Valley boasts an 8-2 overall record and is the District 2 champions, while Clayton holds a 6-5 overall record and finished fourth in the highly competitive District 3, featuring formidable teams like Melrose (1), Logan (4), and Fort Sumner/House (5), with two of them also in the semifinals. Four out of the five teams from this district made it to the playoffs. Journey to the Semifinals: Mesilla Valley: They started the playoffs by defeating the 6th-seeded Menaul Panthers with a score of 54-32. The Son Blazers began the season with a dominant 50-18 win over their semifinal opponent, the Clayton Yellowjackets, but stumbled against Fort Sumner in week two (66-12). They then secured consecutive victories against Menaul (46-18) and Logan (44-28) before a loss to Legacy Academy (64-36), marking five of their first games against 2023 playoff teams and a 3-2 record. They closed out the regular season with a perfect 4-0 record, defeating Alamo Navajo (54-0), Magdalena (54-6), Navajo Pine (58-0), and engaging in a high-scoring battle against Lordsburg (80-44) to clinch the District 2 Championship. Clayton: In a notable upset during week 11, the Clayton Yellowjackets traveled to the Albuquerque Metro area and upset the 2nd-seeded Legacy Academy (ABQ) Silverbacks, winning 28-26 (the game was held at Bernalillo High School). This win brought their overall record to 6-2. The Yellowjackets began the season with a strong 34-6 victory over Questa but faced back-to-back losses to Mesilla Valley and Legacy Academy (62-26). They rebounded with wins over Springfield (Colorado) (36-28) and Menaul (54-24), holding a 3-2 record midway through the season. This was followed by a three-game losing streak against Fort Sumner (50-0), Logan (44-20), and Melrose (54-0), all of which entered the postseason with top-five seeds. They concluded the regular season with wins over Tatum (40-28) and Dulce (54-0), finishing 5-5 overall for the regular season. Players to Watch: Mesilla Valley: The standout connection this season has been between quarterback Davis Coyle (2025) and Mark Dwyer (2027), a duo set to shine again in the 2024 season. Dwyer is not only an offensive force but also excels on defense, intercepting opposing quarterbacks. The Son Blazers also feature talents like Matthew Borde (2025) and a prominent 8-man football running back in Jude Herrera (2024). Clayton: The Yellowjackets are led by second-year quarterback Jonoven Hidalgo (2024), providing stability to the offense. Senior Jerry Archuleta is a versatile player, contributing at positions ranging from RB to LB and DB. The team also boasts promising prospects, including speedy and powerful WR Omar Valdez (2026), as well as Adrian Quintana (2026) and Isaac Quintana (2025), who have made significant impacts this season. Prediction: These two teams met during week two of the season, with Mesilla Valley securing a convincing 50-18 win. When considering common opponents, the Yellowjackets hold a 2-3 record, while Mesilla Valley is at 3-2, with the difference being a game against Logan, which Mesilla Valley won and Clayton lost. The matchup presents similar teams in terms of depth and playmakers. While Hidalgo and Clayton bring mobility, Mesilla Valley possesses both talent and imposing size that could pose challenges for Clayton's defense and offense. The rematch should be closer, but Mesilla is expected to come out on top, with a final prediction of Mesilla Valley 52, Clayton 38.

