2023 New Mexico High School Football Commitments

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

List of New Mexico high school football players that have committed to play at the next level. #nmpreps

2023 

Andre Alvarado - Hobbs HS - New Mexico Highlands

Andrew Anguiano - Artesia HS - Wayland Baptist

Andrew Roybal - Albuquerque HS - New Mexico Highlands

Austin Blair - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico

Brayden Mummert - Cibola HS - Fort Lewis College

Braxton Masters - Clovis HS - Eastern New Mexico

Caden Moreland - Socorro HS - Eastern New Mexico

Chris Johnson - West Mesa HS - NMMI

Cole Runyan - Centennial HS - West Texas A&M

Colt Mangino - La Cueva HS - New Mexico State University

Dalton Trapp - Ruidoso HS - Eastern New Mexico

Dane Naylor - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico

David Barela - Las Cruces HS - New Mexico State University

Dillon Pacheco - St. Michael's HS - Western New Mexico

DJ Moore - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico

Fabian Reyna - Deming HS - Western New Mexico

Franklin Finch - Albuquerque HS - Eastern New Mexico

Isaiah Abeyta - Centennial HS - New Mexico State University

Izaiah Gonzalez - Centennial HS - NMMI

Jabby Cooper - Albuquerque HS - Eastern New Mexico

Justin Porter - Tularosa HS - NMMI

Kaden Bell - Los Lunas HS - Eastern New Mexico

Kaden Trevino - Hobbs HS - New Mexico State University

Kenyon Singleton - Hobbs HS - Eastern New Mexico

Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley HS - NMMI

Logan Howell - Piedra Vista HS - Eastern New Mexico

Mason Lockett - Silver HS - Western New Mexico

Michael Leyba - St. Michael's HS - Ottawa (AZ)

Mikah Gutierrez - Centennial HS - NMMI

Nathan Wallin - Volcano Vista HS - NMMI

Reuben Holguin - Silver HS - Western New Mexico

Robert Nora - Clovis HS - Eastern New Mexico

Siddeq Shabazz - Las Cruces HS - New Mexico State University

Tomas Herrera - Gadsden HS - NMMI

Wesley McKibben - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico

Zach Mora-Dotson - Piedra Vista HS - Eastern New Mexico

Zebadiah Thompson - West Mesa HS - Eastern New Mexico

Zedekiah Thompson - West Mesa HS - Eastern New Mexico

