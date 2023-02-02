2023 New Mexico High School Football Commitments
List of New Mexico high school football players that have committed to play at the next level. #nmpreps
2023
Andre Alvarado - Hobbs HS - New Mexico Highlands
Andrew Anguiano - Artesia HS - Wayland Baptist
Andrew Roybal - Albuquerque HS - New Mexico Highlands
Austin Blair - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico
Brayden Mummert - Cibola HS - Fort Lewis College
Braxton Masters - Clovis HS - Eastern New Mexico
Caden Moreland - Socorro HS - Eastern New Mexico
Chris Johnson - West Mesa HS - NMMI
Cole Runyan - Centennial HS - West Texas A&M
Colt Mangino - La Cueva HS - New Mexico State University
Dalton Trapp - Ruidoso HS - Eastern New Mexico
Dane Naylor - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico
David Barela - Las Cruces HS - New Mexico State University
Dillon Pacheco - St. Michael's HS - Western New Mexico
DJ Moore - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico
Fabian Reyna - Deming HS - Western New Mexico
Franklin Finch - Albuquerque HS - Eastern New Mexico
Isaiah Abeyta - Centennial HS - New Mexico State University
Izaiah Gonzalez - Centennial HS - NMMI
Jabby Cooper - Albuquerque HS - Eastern New Mexico
Justin Porter - Tularosa HS - NMMI
Kaden Bell - Los Lunas HS - Eastern New Mexico
Kaden Trevino - Hobbs HS - New Mexico State University
Kenyon Singleton - Hobbs HS - Eastern New Mexico
Layton Gillis - Hatch Valley HS - NMMI
Logan Howell - Piedra Vista HS - Eastern New Mexico
Mason Lockett - Silver HS - Western New Mexico
Michael Leyba - St. Michael's HS - Ottawa (AZ)
Mikah Gutierrez - Centennial HS - NMMI
Nathan Wallin - Volcano Vista HS - NMMI
Reuben Holguin - Silver HS - Western New Mexico
Robert Nora - Clovis HS - Eastern New Mexico
Siddeq Shabazz - Las Cruces HS - New Mexico State University
Tomas Herrera - Gadsden HS - NMMI
Wesley McKibben - Carlsbad HS - Eastern New Mexico
Zach Mora-Dotson - Piedra Vista HS - Eastern New Mexico
Zebadiah Thompson - West Mesa HS - Eastern New Mexico
Zedekiah Thompson - West Mesa HS - Eastern New Mexico