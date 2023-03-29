2023 New Mexico Mr. Basketball Finalist & Voting
The official New Mexico high school basketball player of the year award. Today, we've announced the finalist for the award. Voting is open. #nmpreps
Finalist
Shane Douma-Sanchez, DNHS (32.5 ppg, 9 rebounds) - Vote Here
Daniel Steverson, Cleveland (20 ppg) - Vote Here
Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista (19 ppg, 9 rebounds; Led VV to 5A SC) - Vote Here
Jalin Holland, Los Lunas (21 ppg, 7 rebounds) - Vote Here
Daemon Ely, Taos (20 ppg, 12 rebounds) - Vote Here
Andrew Hill, Sandia (17 ppg, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) - Vote Here
Kellen Gehres, Albuquerque Academy (Led AA to 4A SC) - Vote Here
Adam Montoya, St. Michael's (Led SM to 3A SC) - Vote Here
Jodaiah Padilla, Pecos (Led Pecos to 2A SC) - Vote Here
Cash Burney, Fort Sumner (Led FS to 1A SC) - Vote Here