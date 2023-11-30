Today, we unveil the candidates for the prestigious title of New Mexico High School Football Quarterback of the Year for the 2023 season. Throughout the season, we gathered nominations, leading us to the selection of eight outstanding finalists who demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and performance on the gridiron. Let's take a closer look at each candidate, along with their impressive 2023 season statistics:

2023 Finalists

Cameron Dyer - La Cueva High School (2025) Accolades: Widely regarded as the most dynamic QB in New Mexico, Dyer amassed 2,402 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns during the season, guiding the La Cueva Bears to the 6A state championship. Additionally, he showcased his versatility with 1,359 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns- VOTE HERE

Dillon Salazar - Tularosa High School (2024) Accolades: Salazar delivered an outstanding performance with 45 passing touchdowns and 3,264 passing yards, leading the Tularosa Wildcats to an 8-4 overall record and a semifinal showing. His dual-threat capabilities were evident with 477 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.- VOTE HERE

Elijah Brody - West Mesa High School (2024) Accolades: Brody, an outstanding prospect known for his versatility, had 1,563 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities were evident with 1,772 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.- VOTE HERE

Manny Fuentez - Roswell High School (2024) Accolades: Fuentez played a pivotal role in the success of the Roswell Coyotes, accumulating over 1,400 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns. His leadership guided the Coyotes to a remarkable 12-1 record and a state championship appearance.- VOTE HERE

Nye Estrada - Artesia High School (2024) Accolades: Estrada, with two state championships under his belt, continued his outstanding career by guiding the Bulldogs to another title in 2023. He finished the season with 2,417 passing yards and an impressive 29 passing touchdowns.- VOTE HERE

Paxton Culpepper - Portales High School (2025) Accolades: Culpepper had a great season guiding the Rams to the 4A state championship game. He passed for 2,687 yards and recorded an impressive 39 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 482 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.- VOTE HERE

Trel Griego - Farmington High School (2024) Accolades: Griego, with a stellar career, played a crucial role in guiding the Scorpions to the 6A quarterfinals. He showcased his skills with 3,591 passing yards and an impressive 39 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 427 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.- VOTE HERE

Wyatt Gomez - Lovington High School (2024) Accolades: Gomez, the senior QB, led the Wildcats to victory in the 2023 4A state championship. He topped the state in passing yards with an astounding 3,676 yards and recorded an impressive 51 total passing touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 139 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. - VOTE HERE