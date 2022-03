NMPreps top athletes to watch during the New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

Cayden Walton (2023), Alexavier Carreon (2023), and Aidan Grando (2023) all led the classification in rushing last season. Walton rushed led the class with 1905 yards with also 24 touchdowns. Carreon rushed for 1773-yards, 29-touchdowns and Granado had 1623-yards.

Continue to the list here