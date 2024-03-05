Today, NMPreps takes a look at every team that has earned a trip to the Class 2A 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. We will look at all 16 teams per classification. #nmpreps

No. 1 Academy for Technology and The Classics (ATC) Phoenix (25-3 overall)

The ATC Phoenix enter the postseason with only three losses, each to a team in a higher enrollment classification. These losses include defeats against the 5A 8-seed Santa Fe (66-40), 5A 9-seed West Mesa (61-56), and the 1-seed in 3A, Navajo Prep (67-59). They went a perfect 10-0 in district, and head coach Bobby Romero has his team primed for another trip to the state championship game. Julian Berardino (2024) is a top prospect regardless of classification in the state of New Mexico, averaging 17.9 points per game this season. Fellow seniors Rocky Miller and Jordan Apodaca have also made significant contributions to the Phoenix this season, with Miller averaging 14.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds. Note: This game, originally a home game for the higher seed, will be played at Pojoaque Valley High School.

No. 2 Eunice Cardinals (22-5 overall)

The Eunice Cardinals made a selection Sunday jump to the 2-seed in the 2A bracket after going 8-0 in district play and winning 22 games this season. The Cardinals are averaging 58.6 points per game this season but have been averaging 64.2 over the last five games entering the postseason. They are currently riding a 16-game win streak into the postseason. Senior guard Ashton Thompson is a must-see prospect for the Cardinals this season. The multi-sport athlete surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark this season.

No. 3 Tularosa Wildcats (22-4 overall)

Under the guidance of head coach Sergio Castanon, the Tularosa Wildcats have maintained their status as a top 2A program. This season is no exception as they secured the 3-seed after winning 22 games and going a perfect 8-0 to claim the District 3-2A championship. Keep an eye on standout players such as Zaine Hodges (2025), Dillon Salazar (2024), Fabian Pacheco (2025), and Estevan Barraza (2025). The Wildcats are riding a 10-game winning streak into the postseason and boast an impressive 14-1 record at home.

No. 4 Mesa Vista Trojans (22-5 overall)

Hailing from Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, the Mesa Vista Trojans, with 22 victories under their belt, enter the New Mexico high school basketball state tournament as the 4-seed in the bracket. Dominating with a 9-1 record, they clinched the district championship this season. Averaging 64.5 points per game, the Trojans are poised to defend their home court advantage in the first round, boasting a remarkable 9-1 record on their home court this season. Keep an eye on standout player Jordan Gallegos, the district player of the year, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who showcased his talent with a 22-point performance in the district tournament championship game last Saturday night.

No. 5 Rehoboth Christian Lynx (20-6 overall)

Under the stewardship of head coach Kevin Zwiers, the Rehoboth Christian Lynx have maintained their status as one of the premier programs in 2A basketball. Their sights set on a return to glory reminiscent of their 2021 2A State Championship run, the Lynx have shown their mettle this season. With an unblemished 6-0 record, they secured the District 1-2A championship and head into the postseason riding a formidable 7-game win streak. Of their six losses, only one has been at the hands of a 2A team, Tularosa (58-53), back on December 9th. Keep a close watch on the dynamic duo of seniors Raeden West and Kaleb Vail, both averaging over 15 points per game, as they lead the charge for the Lynx.

No. 6 Texico Wolverines (15-11 overall)

Entering the 2024 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament, the Wolverines are widely considered as one of the top three favorites to clinch the title this season. With 15 wins under their belt, they showcased their dominance by going a flawless 6-0 and securing the District 6-2A championship. Among the standout performers for this talented Wolverines squad are senior Cade Figg, junior Alex Fuentes, and freshman Jett Curtis, alongside seniors Daltyn Cain and junior Steen North. Figg, in particular, is lauded as one of the top overall athletes in 2A athletics this season and has already committed to play football at West Texas A&M, showcasing his prowess across multiple sports.

No. 7 Pecos Panthers (18-10 overall)

As the defending state champions in 2A basketball, the Pecos Panthers are making a late-season stride and eyeing another title run this season. Widely considered a favorite to reach the Final Four through an upset, the Panthers are determined to maintain their status as a powerhouse in 2A basketball. Their recent historic run speaks volumes, having appeared in six of the last seven state championships and clinching five titles, including a remarkable four-peat from 2017 to 2020. Key players to watch for the Panthers this postseason include Lawrence Ragland (2024), Brandyn Encinias (2026), Adrian Quintana (2025), and Joshua Gonzales (2024). With their collective talent and experience, they aim to lead the Panthers on another deep run in the state tournament.

No. 8 Santa Rosa Lions (20-8 overall)

Joining the ranks of teams with Final Four potential in the 2024 state tournament is the Santa Rosa Lions. With 20 victories under their belt this season, they are widely regarded as one of the toughest 8-seeds across all five state tournament brackets this postseason. Averaging an impressive 66.9 points per game, the Lions boast a formidable offense and a stellar 14-2 home record as they prepare to host the 9-seed Escalante in their den. Keep an eye on standout shooter Jykub Gage (2024) as he leads the Lions into the opening round and beyond. His sharpshooting skills could prove crucial in their quest for success in the state tournament.

