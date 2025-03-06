2025 New Mexico Class 5A Girls Basketball State Tournament Preview

The New Mexico Class 5A Girls Basketball State Tournament tips off with a loaded field featuring perennial powerhouses, dynamic underdogs, and some of the top talent in the Southwest. With state championship aspirations on the line, the margin for error shrinks, and the opening round is set to deliver high-stakes matchups from top to bottom.

When it comes to girls basketball, living legend Hobbs head coach Joe Carpenter is one of those rare figures who seems to win wherever he goes—and this season has been no exception. Riding a 26-game winning streak, the 26-1 Lady Eagles tore through District 4-5A with a perfect 6-0 record and enter March as the team to beat.

Loaded with next-level talent, Hobbs features Bhret Clay (Air Force commit), Brynn Hargrove (New Mexico Highlands commit), and Kyndle Cunningham (Colorado State-Pueblo offer). This is as deep and balanced a roster as you’ll find in New Mexico. Piedra Vista clinched the final spot in the bracket after late-season wins over Farmington and Cleveland, led by senior scorer Tyra Holyan (17.3 ppg) and junior Jaime Pierce (10.9 ppg). Unfortunately for the Panthers, a nearly 8-hour bus ride awaits before facing the tournament’s top seed.

Prediction: Hobbs 91, Piedra Vista 33. Mercy clock in effect early as Hobbs advances with authority.