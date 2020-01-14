NMPreps.com's team rankings for the week of January 13th - January 21st.

No. 1 HOT SPRINGS TIGERS

Record: 12-0 overall

Latest: Open

Movement: Even

No. 2 SANDIA PREP SUNDEVILS

Record: 8-5 overall

Latest: Win over Navajo Prep (60-47)

Movement: Even

No. 3 ST. MICHAEL'S HORSEMEN

Record: 8-7 overall

Latest: 2-1 at the Horseman shootout; Wins over Silver (80-48) & Laguna-Acoma (79-40). Lost against Taos, 64-47.

Movement: Even.

No. 4 BOSQUE BOBCATS

Record: 10-1 overall

Latest: 3-0 last week. Wins over Cottonwood, Hatch Valley, & Navajo Pine.

Movement: Even

No. 5 ROBERTSON CARDINALS

Record: 11-3 overall

Latest: Wins over Mora & Tularosa

Movement: Even.

