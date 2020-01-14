3A Boys: New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings
NMPreps.com's team rankings for the week of January 13th - January 21st.
No. 1 HOT SPRINGS TIGERS
Record: 12-0 overall
Latest: Open
Movement: Even
No. 2 SANDIA PREP SUNDEVILS
Record: 8-5 overall
Latest: Win over Navajo Prep (60-47)
Movement: Even
No. 3 ST. MICHAEL'S HORSEMEN
Record: 8-7 overall
Latest: 2-1 at the Horseman shootout; Wins over Silver (80-48) & Laguna-Acoma (79-40). Lost against Taos, 64-47.
Movement: Even.
No. 4 BOSQUE BOBCATS
Record: 10-1 overall
Latest: 3-0 last week. Wins over Cottonwood, Hatch Valley, & Navajo Pine.
Movement: Even
No. 5 ROBERTSON CARDINALS
Record: 11-3 overall
Latest: Wins over Mora & Tularosa
Movement: Even.