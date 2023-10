Week 9 Gridiron Action Preview. As the high school football season enters Week 9 in New Mexico, the race for district championships and coveted playoff berths intensifies. Here's a preview of this week's thrilling 3A matchups, each offering its unique storyline and high stakes:#nmpreps

Battle for District Supremacy

Two 3A powerhouses, Cobre and Socorro, collide in what could be a championship decider for District 3-3A. Keep your eyes on Socorro's star QB, Isaiah Ocampo, who boasts 1,267 passing yards and leads 3A with an impressive 678 rushing yards. A contest that promises high-flying football!