40 Player Performances Illuminate Week 1 of New Mexico High School Hoops
As the New Mexico high school basketball season kicked off with fervor, players from across the state showcased their talent, delivering outstanding performances that captivated fans and set the stage for an exciting season ahead. Here are the top 40 player performances from the week of November 27th to December 2nd, 2023:
Submit players all season long to 505-414-4313 or grinejosh@yahoo.com.
Week 1 New Mexico High School Basketball
AC Munoz - Mayfield HS (2024):
28 points in a stellar win over El Paso-Del Valle TX.
Brian Coyle - Mayfield HS (2024):
24 points in the impressive victory against El Paso-Del Valle TX.
Carin Bustillos - Valencia HS (2027):
A remarkable stat line of 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win over Deming on Monday.
Champ Gooden - Clovis:
Contributed significantly with .14 points in the win over Rio Rancho.
Cooper Hautau - Bosque:
Showed his versatility with 17 points, 4 assists, and 5 steals in a victory over Estancia.
Dainan Gonzales - Santa Fe Indian School:
Impressive performances of 21 points against St. Mikes and 18 points in the win over Bernalillo.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news