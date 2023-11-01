In the heart of the high school football season, Week 11 brought us a thrilling showcase of talent, determination, and outstanding performances on the gridiron. As we sift through the action-packed games that unfolded from October 26th to 28th, one thing is clear: these athletes left an indelible mark with their remarkable contributions. Join us as we unveil the top 40 players from Week 11 and honor our NMPreps "Dawgs" of the Week, recognizing their exceptional skill, dedication, and impact on the game. It's time to celebrate the standout performances that lit up the field and left fans in awe during another exciting week of New Mexico high school football.

South "Dawg" of the Week: Cole "C4" Seidenberger (New Mexico Military Institute) Cole "C4" Seidenberger demonstrated his versatility and excellence on the field in a recent game against Tucumcari, earning him the title of South "Dawg" of the Week. Seidenberger amassed a total of 191 yards in offense, with 97 passing yards and 94 rushing yards. He not only showcased his ability to move the ball but also demonstrated his prowess in the end zone by scoring two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. With a season record boasting 13 rushing touchdowns, 7 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and an impressive total of 1,225 yards, Seidenberger's performance has been nothing short of exceptional, making him a standout player in the South region.

North "Dawg" of the Week: Kash Roberts (Clovis High School) In a thrilling victory over Los Lunas, Kash Roberts emerged as the standout player of the week. Roberts showcased his exceptional skills on the field, rushing for an impressive 238 yards and finding the end zone four times, contributing significantly to his team's narrow 30-29 win. With this outstanding performance, Roberts not only secured a crucial win but also elevated his season stats, amassing a total of over 1,300 rushing yards and an impressive 18 touchdowns. His remarkable contributions make him a North "Dawg" of the Week, and his impact on the game cannot be overstated.

Zaiden Davis (Centennial High School): Davis had an impressive game, accumulating 237 yards and scoring two touchdowns against Las Cruces.

Demarcus Thompson (Lovington High School/2024): The senior WR/LB rushed for 69 yards and made 9 total tackles (4 solo) with 3 TFL and 2 sacks in a victory over Portales.

Joziah Lopez (Atrisco Heritage Academy): Lopez recorded 14 total tackles (9 assists) and 1 TFL in a game against Volcano Vista.

Jay Lee (Socorro High School): Lee contributed 77 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 4 total tackles, 1 INT, and 2 PD in a win over Hatch Valley.

Mason McChriston (Bernalillo High School): McChriston made 12 total tackles and 1 TFL in a victory over Albuquerque Academy (50-14).

Niko Trujillo (Cobre High School): Trujillo made 4 interceptions in a game against Hatch Valley.

Gavin Chuy (Cobre High School): Chuy scored 3 rushing touchdowns in a game against Hatch Valley.

Amiri Mumba (Highland): Mumba had a standout game, rushing for 300 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns against Miyamura.

Trenton Hall (Ruidoso High School): Hall made 13 total tackles (7 solo) in a game against Dexter.

Jeremiah Bustillos (Sandia High School): The rising 2025 LB made 10 total tackles (8 assists) and 1 TFL in a victory over Cibola, bringing his season total to 87 tackles.

Manny Chavez (Portales High School/2025): Chavez recorded 21 total tackles (12 assists) in a game against Lovington.

Blake Spencer (Bloomfield High School/2025): Spencer completed all 4 of his passes for 149 yards and 2 passing touchdowns, despite limited action in a 66-0 win over Gallup. For the season, the 2025 QB has accumulated 2,143 passing yards and 31 passing TDs.

Charles Lopez-Burton (Valley High School): Lopez-Burton had a standout performance with 13 carries for 196 yards and 5 touchdowns, along with 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 caused fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 defensive TD.

Tazhe Wilson (Valley High School): Wilson carried the ball 9 times for 106 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.

Daniel Valdez (Valley High School): Valdez made 13 tackles and recorded 2 TFL.

Tristan Davis (Hobbs High School): Davis made 11 total tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, and 2 hurries in a win over Carlsbad.

Gustavo Diaz-Castro (Hobbs High School): Diaz-Castro contributed 8 total tackles (4 solo) in a win over Carlsbad.

Wyatt Gomez (Lovington High School): Gomez completed 17 of 27 passes for 213 yards and 1 passing touchdown.

Cameron Dyer (La Cueva High School): Dyer had an outstanding performance in Week 10 against Farmington, completing 22 of 31 passes with a 71% completion rate, 332 passing yards, 4 TDs, and rushing for 117 yards and 3 TDs. He totaled 449 yards and 7 TDs without any interceptions.

Cruz Markham (La Cueva High School): Markham scored two touchdowns in the Bears' victory over Farmington.

Larry Meador (Grants High School): Meador made 11 total tackles (6 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, and 1 PD in a win over St. Pius X.

Alijah Gonzales (Volcano Vista High School): Gonzales, an RB, carried the ball 22 times for 217 yards and 1 TD in just over half a game. He also had three receptions for 20 yards and a TD.

Phillip Finley (Artesia High School): Finley had a 20-yard pick-6 in a win over Mayfield.

Frankie Galindo (Artesia High School): Galindo scored 2 rushing touchdowns in a victory over Mayfield.

Trel Griego (Farmington High School): Griego had a remarkable game, passing for 360 yards and 4 passing touchdowns against La Cueva.

Elijah Brody (West Mesa High School): Brody recorded 104 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns, along with 201 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in a win over Eldorado (39-21).

Cruz Rivera (Sandia High School): Rivera passed for 185 yards in a win against Cibola.

Xavier Nez (Navajo Prep School): Nez threw for 4 touchdown passes in a win over Newcomb.

Kohen Matus (Clovis High School/2024): Matus, a senior LB, made 13 total tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, and 1 PD in a win over Los Lunas.

Jett Stone (Clovis High School): Stone rushed for 135 yards and scored 1 touchdown in a win over Los Lunas.

Daan Cano (Gadsden High School): Cano recorded 17 total tackles (14 assists) in a game against Deming.

Adrick DeLeon (Espanola Valley High School): DeLeon carried the ball 3 times for 52 rushing yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns in a win over Pojoaque Valley.

Eli Darnell (Manzano High School): Darnell made 11 total tackles (7 solo) vs. Albuquerque.