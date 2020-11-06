NMPreps - 4A Basketball Preseason Rankings: Del Norte Knights

Today, we start our journey to talk about each in New Mexico high school basketball for the 2020/2021 season. #nmpreps

NO. 22 DEL NORTE KNIGHTS

The Del Norte Knights made a very good and underrated hire last off-season bringing in David Gonzales. Gonzales went 6-19 overall (3-7 district) in his first season with the Knights but looking to make improvements after 'doing more with a lot less'. The Knights lacked plenty last season in terms of talent but Gonzales had them competitive and playing very well. This season he'll have Kayden Washington (2021) returning after being the only player in double figures with 11 points and 9 rebounds per game. Hailie Barton (2021) also returns and will provide some help in the front-court for the Knights. It could still be a few years but the Knights will build for the future.

