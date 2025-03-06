4A Boys New Mexico High School Basketball First Round Previews

March is here, and that means it's time for the most exciting stretch of the New Mexico high school basketball season. Today, we take a look at Saturday's New Mexico high school basketball first round matchups. Top players, score predictions, and team previews.

The road to a state title begins for the top-seeded St. Pius X Sartans, who enter the 2025 NMAA Class 4A State Tournament as one of the hottest teams in New Mexico. Winners of 10 straight games, the Sartans have been rolling through the back half of the season and made a clean sweep through District 5-4A with a perfect 8-0 record. Sitting at 21-5 overall, St. Pius X has combined a disciplined style of play with a balanced roster that features experience, athleticism, and chemistry.

The Sartans thrive on a complete team effort and have multiple ways to beat you. Their backcourt is led by senior guards Josh Darling and Carson McConnell, two players who bring stability, poise, and scoring punch to the lineup. Adding to the offensive attack is junior Kenneth Zamora, a versatile piece who often acts as the glue guy. He’s capable of taking over stretches of games with his athleticism and ability to score.

Meanwhile, the #16 Goddard Rockets are no stranger to fighting their way into the bracket. After a challenging regular season, the Rockets (11-15 overall, 3-3 District 4-4A) found their rhythm when it mattered most, capped off by a thrilling 45-40 upset over No. 2 Artesia in the final week of the regular season to secure their spot in the postseason. Despite being the lowest seed in the field, Goddard enters with confidence and the mindset of playing spoiler.

Goddard's journey to state has been about growth and finding momentum late. The Rockets feature a junior-heavy roster, signaling that the best may still be yet to come for this group. However, they’re proving that the future can arrive early.

Leading the way is Isaiah Mestas (2026), who averages 8.5 points per game, and fellow junior Ezekiel Burrola (2026) at 7.8 points per game. Both players have taken on increased roles down the stretch, and their contributions were pivotal in the upset of Artesia, one of the biggest surprises in the state this season The Rockets are gritty, patient, and play with nothing to lose.

Prediction:

This has the makings of a scrappy first-round battle. Goddard is playing with confidence and could make this more competitive than the seedings suggest. However, St. Pius X’s experience, depth, and home-court advantage should allow them to pull away late.

Prediction: St. Pius X 51, Goddard 45