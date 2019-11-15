4A Quarterfinals: The Unknown Field of Teams.
4A Quarterfinal Preview
NMPreps guide to the 2019 New Mexico high school football state playoffs.
BLOOMFIELD vs RUIDOSO
Date: Saturday
Time: 1pm
Location: Bloomfield HS
Records: Bloomfield (10-0); Ruidoso (5-6)
BHS Players to Watch: Kenyon Mosley (2020); Vincent Marquez (2020), Emilo Candelaria (2020)
RHS Players to Watch: Gage Guardiola (2020), Layson Powell (2020), Kyle Weaver (2020)