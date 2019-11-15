News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 08:24:06 -0600') }} football Edit

4A Quarterfinals: The Unknown Field of Teams.

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

4A Quarterfinal Preview

NMPreps guide to the 2019 New Mexico high school football state playoffs.


BLOOMFIELD vs RUIDOSO

Date: Saturday

Time: 1pm

Location: Bloomfield HS

Records: Bloomfield (10-0); Ruidoso (5-6)

NMPreps Score Predictor: Check it Out

Over/Under: Check it Out

Grine Pick: Check it Out

BHS Players to Watch: Kenyon Mosley (2020); Vincent Marquez (2020), Emilo Candelaria (2020)

RHS Players to Watch: Gage Guardiola (2020), Layson Powell (2020), Kyle Weaver (2020)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}