NMPreps will rank every team in each class and then each weekend during the season. The New Mexico high school football season schedule to start in August but it's always time to start thinking rankings and predicting the season.

Capital Jaguars (2-2 overall, 2021 Spring)

Welcome the Joaquin "Wax" Garica era at Capital High School. The Jaguars are back to a respectable level after departed..continue here

Preseason Ranking

Players to Watch