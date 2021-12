NMPreps New Mexico High School basketball team rankings for the 2021/2022 season. #nmpreps

WEEK 3 DECEMBER 6TH - 12TH

5A BASKETBALL

1. Las Cruces (3-0): W, Chapin, TX (62-61), Eldorado (65-41), Rio Grande (64-25)

2. Cleveland (1-0): W, Albuquerque (63-47)

3. Volcano Vista (3-0): W, Rio Grande (74-30), Albuquerque (102-55), Clovis (74-34)

4. La Cueva (3-0): W, Atrisco Heritage (57-43), Hope Christian (65-45), Organ Mountain (65-56)

