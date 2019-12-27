NMPreps.com's list of finalist for the New Mexico back of the year.

2019 New Mexico Defensive Back of the Year - FINALIST

Jacob Carbajal - La Cueva HS - 2020: 68 total tackles on the season and 3 interceptions.

Trey Ortega - Cleveland HS - 2021: 37 total tackles, 2 INTs.

Brandon Padilla - Volcano Vista HS - 2020: 50 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT.

Malik Phillips - Clovis HS - 2020: 58 total tackles, INTs.

Talon Sanders - Roswell HS - 2020

Alex Lucero - Los Lunas HS - 2020: 44 total tackles, 3 INTs.

Nate Stone - Goddard HS - 2020J

alen Allen - Portales - 2020: 42 total tackles, 3 INTs

Antonio Padilla - Robertson HS - 2020: 32 total tackles, 1 INT

Avante Stevens - Eunice HS - 2020: 5 INTs

