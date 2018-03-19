New Mexico High School Baseball. We take a look at the movement in this week's rankings.

1. Goddard Rockets (8-0)

Notes: The Rockets stay perfect through four weeks of baseball. They earned wins over Clovis (5-4), Ruidoso (4-3), Alamogordo (12-2), and Miyamura (8-2) in the Goddard Rockets Invite. They also notched a win over 6A - Carlsbad (10-5).

2. Santa Teresa Desert Warriors (9-2)

Notes: The Desert Warriors stay in the 2-spot after a 1-0 week beating Onate (6-3) at home.

Premium members click here to continue viewing the rankings.