ago baseball Edit

Baseball: NMPreps Week 7 Class 5A Team Rankings

NMPreps Team Rankings
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

In the dynamic realm of New Mexico high school baseball, Week 7 sees a myriad of shifts and surprises, reflecting the competitive landscape across the state. As NMPreps presents the latest Class 5A Team Rankings, we delve into the standings, highlighting each team's performance and notable developments from the previous week.#nmpreps

NMPreps Top-12 Rankings
Rank Team Record 

#1

Rio Rancho High School

15-3 overall, 1-0 district

#2

La Cueva High School

14-2 overall, 2-0 district

#3

Las Cruces High School

11-3 overall, 3-0 district
No. 1 Rio Rancho Rams

Last Week's Result: Defeated Atrisco Heritage 11-0. The Rams maintain their stronghold at the top with an impressive victory, setting the tone for their continued dominance in the district.

No. 2 La Cueva Bears

Last Week's Result: Swept West Mesa in a doubleheader. La Cueva's offensive prowess was on full display as they cruised to two commanding victories, solidifying their standing in the rankings.

No. 3 Las Cruces Bulldawgs

Last Week's Result: Secured a doubleheader sweep against Mayfield. The Bulldawgs' stellar performance underscores their resilience and capability to excel under pressure, further cementing their place among the top contenders.

Team Ranked No. 4 - No. 12

Four More Teams To Talk About

Two Teams That Could Make the Playoffs

