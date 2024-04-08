In the dynamic realm of New Mexico high school baseball, Week 7 sees a myriad of shifts and surprises, reflecting the competitive landscape across the state. As NMPreps presents the latest Class 5A Team Rankings, we delve into the standings, highlighting each team's performance and notable developments from the previous week.#nmpreps

NMPreps Top-12 Rankings Rank Team Record #1 Rio Rancho High School 15-3 overall, 1-0 district #2 La Cueva High School 14-2 overall, 2-0 district #3 Las Cruces High School 11-3 overall, 3-0 district

No. 1 Rio Rancho Rams

Last Week's Result: Defeated Atrisco Heritage 11-0. The Rams maintain their stronghold at the top with an impressive victory, setting the tone for their continued dominance in the district.

No. 2 La Cueva Bears

Last Week's Result: Swept West Mesa in a doubleheader. La Cueva's offensive prowess was on full display as they cruised to two commanding victories, solidifying their standing in the rankings.

No. 3 Las Cruces Bulldawgs

Last Week's Result: Secured a doubleheader sweep against Mayfield. The Bulldawgs' stellar performance underscores their resilience and capability to excel under pressure, further cementing their place among the top contenders.

