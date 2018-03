How does the playoff picture look after 5-weeks of baseball? We try our first attempt at a blank canvas. District play starts today and the order will become a week closer after Saturday and the weeks that follow. However, we take a look at the order today; it'll likely change a lot before the final game.

District Placement

1-6A

Rio Rancho (13-5)

Cleveland (8-5)

Premium members click here to continue viewing.