Best/Worst Case Scenario: Centennial Hawks Football
NMPreps.com's continued preseason coverage of the 2019 New Mexico high school football season. Today, we look at the Centennial High School Hawks (Las Cruces, New Mexico) complete schedule and predict their wins.
CENTENNIAL HAWKS
Spring Preseason Rank: No. 5
2018 Record: 11-1 overall, 6-0 district
2018 Playoffs: Semifinals
PROJECTIONS
Best Case Scenario: Continue reading here.
Worst Case Scenario: Continue reading here.
Over/Under: Continue reading here.
Prediction: Continue reading here.
2019 SCHEDULE
8.23 at Rio Rancho
8.30 vs West Mesa
9.7 vs Manzano
9.14 at Sandia
9.20 at Onate
9.27 at Carlsbad
10.4 vs Las Cruces
10.11 at Mayfield
10.18 vs Hobbs
10.31 vs Gadsden