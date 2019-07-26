News More News
Best/Worst Case Scenario: Cibola Cougars

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
NMPreps.com's feature that gives the first look at each schedule leading up to the 2019 New Mexico High School football season.

CIBOLA COUGARS FOOTBALL

2018 Record: 6-6 overall, 2-3 district

Playoffs: Quarterfinals

BREAKDOWN

SCHEDULE

8.23 vs Sandia

8.30 vs Onate

9.5 at Highland

9.14 vs La Cueva

9.20 at Los Lunas

10.4 at Rio Rancho

10.11 vs Cleveland

10.17 at West Mesa

10.25 at Atrisco Heritage

11.1 vs Volcano Vista

