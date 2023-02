No. 1 Pecos Panthers (24-3 overall) vs No. 16 McCurdy Bobcats (15-14 overall)

Preview: Like most 16-1 games, this should be a mismatch. Pecos continues to be a power in 2A basketball. The first meeting between the schools went to Pecos 81-43 back in December. The Panthers have plenty of weapons and it will be a post season behind guards Malik Barrens (2023) and Jodaiah Padilla (2023).

Prediction: Pecos 77, McCurdy 45.