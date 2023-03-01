Boys Basketball: 3A First Round Previews & Predictions
NMPreps guide to the 2023 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps
Previews
No. 1 St. Michael's Horsemen (23-4 overall) vs No. 16 Tucumcari Rattlers (9-16 overall)
Preview: St. Michael's, fresh off a difficult District 2-3A championship, is riding an eighteen-game winning streak that includes victories over teams seeded in the top-nine. St. Mikes Adam Montoya (2023) could earn All-New Mexico honors and looking to continue a strong candidacy for 3A player of the year. There are no easy draws when you're a 16-seed but this is perhaps an especially tough one for a young Tucumcari squad that has promise in the coming years.
Prediction: St. Michael's 72, Tucumcari 51
#1 St. Michael's vs #16 Tucumcari, 6PM
#2 Navajo Prep vs #15 Cobre, 1PM
#3 Robertson vs #14 Santa Fe Prep, 6PM
#4 Sandia Prep vs #13 Newcomb, 5PM
#5 Crownpoint vs #12 West Las Vegas, 5PM
#6 Bosque vs #11 Ruidoso, 2PM
#7 Santa Fe Indian vs #10 Hot Springs, 6PM
#8 Tohatchi vs #9 Socorro, 6PM