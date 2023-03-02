After starting the season 3-8 the Goddard Rockets finished the heart of the season 10-5, earning the final spot in the tournament. Rhett Price (2023) put in steady numbers this season with averages of 11 points and 8 rebounds per game. The two teams met the first week of December, Academy winning 65-47.

Preview: Albuquerque Academy returned the core of players who engineered last seasons quarterfinals appearance -- that experience has propelled the Chargers into the 1-seed. Featuring the trio of Kellan Gehres (2023), Dillon McCleskey (2024), and forward Joe Jack (2024) have the masses picking the Chargers to make the final day.

No. 2 Highland Hornets (20-7 overall) vs No. 15 Pojoaque Valley Elks (16-11 overall)

Preview: Highland head coach Justin Woody continues to keep the Hive at the top of the 4A basketball scene. The Hornets are averaging 66 points per game this season but they are not shy to share the ball (over 17 per) and controlling the boards (over 31 per). Alexis Dominguez (2023), Brandon Medina (2023), and Jesus Licon (2025) lead a deep roster of contributors. Dominguez averages 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. For the Elks they'll ride on the shooting of Derek Sanchez, he sits near the top of the scoring ranks with a 25 points per game average. This is the first meeting between the schools.

Prediction: Highland 71, Pojoaque 56

No. 3 St. Pius X Sartans (18-9 overall) vs No. 14 Silver Fighting Colts (17-10 overall)

Preview: St. Pius' best this season has been really impressive and reminiscent of some of the Damian Segura title teams. Now, it's head coach Ryan Myers guiding the Sartans into the playoffs and on the hunt for another Final Four run, maybe more. Chris Coash (2023), Brian Kalb (2023), and Gene Trujillo (2023) create a crowded paint for opposing teams and should be a factor in this match up. Silver, winners of 8 of the last 9 games, has hopes of an upset after traveling over 4 hours for the game on Saturday. This is the first meeting between the teams this season.

Prediction: St. Pius X 58, Silver 47