NMPreps.com's guide to New Mexico high school basketball.

RANKING TOP GAMES TO WATCH TONIGHT

Centennial (7-9, 2-0) at Las Cruces (15-1, 2-0)

Gadsden (8-6, 0-1) at Alamogordo (12-4, 1-1)

Rio Rancho (9-6) at Gallup (10-3)

Eldorado (11-2) at Atrisco Heritage (8-5)

Valencia (9-7) at Capital (11-2)

Grants (8-7) at Espanola Valley (9-6)

TUESDAY PREVIEW

District: Centennial-Las Cruces & Gadsden-Alamogordo continue the southern district play and surprisingly Centennial is playing...continue viewing here