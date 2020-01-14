Boys Basketball: Daily Dimes - Tuesday, January 14th
NMPreps.com's guide to New Mexico high school basketball.
RANKING TOP GAMES TO WATCH TONIGHT
Centennial (7-9, 2-0) at Las Cruces (15-1, 2-0)
Gadsden (8-6, 0-1) at Alamogordo (12-4, 1-1)
Rio Rancho (9-6) at Gallup (10-3)
Eldorado (11-2) at Atrisco Heritage (8-5)
Valencia (9-7) at Capital (11-2)
Grants (8-7) at Espanola Valley (9-6)
TUESDAY PREVIEW
District: Centennial-Las Cruces & Gadsden-Alamogordo continue the southern district play and surprisingly Centennial is playing...continue viewing here