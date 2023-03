NMPreps list of the top player performances from the first round of the New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

Hope Christian senior Jett Wyckoff led the Huskies into the quarterfinals with 36 points.

Kellen Gehres (2023) displayed his shooting on Saturday leading the Albuquerque Academy Chargers with 23 points.

Sean Alter (2023) the Volcano Vista Hawks forward led the way with 27 points in the win over Capital.

