NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Top 70 Player Performances This Week & Weekly Awards

NMPreps.com's list of the top player performances in New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

NMPREPS AWARDS THIS WEEK

Player of the Week: Duece Benjamin of Las Cruces takes home player of the week honors with back-to-back dominating performances. Early in the week Benjamin went for 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists against Onate. He then followed that up with a 30 point, 6 assists, and 6 steal night against Gadsden.

Top Performer of the Week: Jonah Lopez (Rio Grande) dropped 40 points for the struggling Ravens of Rio Grande.

New Mexico Mr. Basketball Award Candidate: Shane Douma-Sanchez (2023), Del Norte, continues to excel with a 28 point, 25 point and 15 point performance this week. All three were near double-doubles or triple-doubles.

Check out all 70 Top Performances from this Week.