NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Top 80 Player Performances From Week 4

Boys Basketball: Top 80 Player Performances From Week 4
NMPreps.com has tracked the top player performances from the week. See who made the list and played well this week in New Mexic high school basketball. #nmpreps
WEEK FOUR
Noah Reese - Goddard - 36 points, 13 rebounds vs Lovington (Fri)
Shane Douma-Sanchez - Del Norte - 35 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists vs Valley
Duece Benjamin - Las Cruces - 35 points vs Mayfield.
Sean Johnson - Sandia - 33 points vs West Mesa.
Ricardo Chavez - Santa Rosa - 33 points vs Pecos (Thurs).