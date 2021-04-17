NMPreps - Boys Basketball: Top 80 Player Performances From Week 4

NMPreps.com has tracked the top player performances from the week. See who made the list and played well this week in New Mexic high school basketball. #nmpreps

WEEK FOUR

Noah Reese - Goddard - 36 points, 13 rebounds vs Lovington (Fri)

Shane Douma-Sanchez - Del Norte - 35 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists vs Valley

Duece Benjamin - Las Cruces - 35 points vs Mayfield.

Sean Johnson - Sandia - 33 points vs West Mesa.

Ricardo Chavez - Santa Rosa - 33 points vs Pecos (Thurs).

