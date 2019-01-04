Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 09:32:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Boys: Daily Dimes - Friday, January 4th

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's daily guide to hoops in New Mexico High School basketball

SCHEUDLE

Belen (5-6) at Albuquerque Academy (1-4)

Carlsbad (6-5) vs Mayfield (5-8), 7PM

Chaparral (3-5) vs Gadsden (7-1), 7PM

Crownpoint (1-8) vs Fruita Monument (9-4), 6PM

Gallup vs Clovis

Grants (6-6) vs Artesia (5-6), 1PM

Hobbs vs Miyamura

East Mountain (3-5) at Tucumcari (2-7), 7PM

EP Franklin TX (12-7) at Alamogordo (3-9), 7PM

Farmington (7-5) at Highland (3-2), 7PM

Fort Sumner (7-4) at Dora (5-4), 7:30PM

La Cueva (3-4) vs Atrisco Heritage Academy (5-2), 7PM

Logan (9-1) at Santa Rosa (5-2), 7PM

Piedra Vista (4-8) vs Rio Rancho (7-2), 7PM

Robertson (6-6) vs Portales (5-4), 7PM

Roswell (11-2) vs Onate (8-5), 7PM

Sandia Prep vs Window Rock, AZ

Santa Fe Indian (5-5) vs Navajo Pine (5-6), 6:30PM

St. Pius X (5-5) vs Kirtland Central (1-10), 4PM

Taos (8-4) at Ruidoso (8-3), 7PM

Tatum (7-2) vs Jal (5-3), 4:30PM

Valencia (9-5) vs Bernalillo (8-3), 7PM

Volcano Vista (7-1) vs Del Norte (5-2), 7PM

Wingate (6-3) vs Hot Springs (8-2), 1PM

THREE THINGS TO WATCH ON FRIDAY

