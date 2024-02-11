Joshua J Grine, NMPreps/Rivals New Mexico (Albuquerque, NM) - In a tense showdown on Saturday night at "The PIT," the University of New Mexico Lobos experienced a heartbreaking loss to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, a game that ended with a final score of 80-77. Despite the electric atmosphere of a sold-out crowd, the Lobos couldn't quite secure the win they desperately needed to keep their postseason hopes alive. The first half saw both teams battling fiercely, with UNM holding a slim 40-39 lead over UNLV. Donovan Dent and Jaelen House led the scoring charge for the Lobos, each contributing 20 points to the effort. Mustapha Amzil added 10 points and an impressive 8 rebounds, while Jamal Mashburn chipped in with 11 points of his own. However, despite their strong offensive performance, the Lobos struggled defensively, allowing UNLV to shoot a blistering 49.2% from the field. Dedan Thomas Jr. led the charge for the Rebels, pouring in 25 points and dishing out 4 assists. Rob Whaley Jr. and Kalib Boone also made significant contributions, scoring 16 and 11 points respectively. The game took a dramatic turn in the second half, with the Lobos mounting a 12-0 run to take a 57-54 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining. But UNLV responded with tenacity, regaining control of the game and holding off a late surge from UNM.

Despite shooting an impressive 40% from beyond the arc, the Lobos couldn't overcome their struggles in the paint and missed opportunities down the stretch. Questions lingered for UNM as they contemplated the road ahead: Is there an issue with their interior defense? Can they overcome games where key players like Mashburn and House fail to find their rhythm?

As the Lobos reflect on this tough loss, they know that they'll need to regroup and refocus if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive. With a challenging slate of conference games ahead, including matchups against nationally ranked opponents, the road to redemption won't be easy. But if there's one thing the Lobos have shown this season, it's resilience in the face of adversity.

NCAA Tournament Hopes in Peril for UNM Lobos After Tough Loss to UNLV

In what was supposed to be a pivotal game for the University of New Mexico Lobos, hopes of making it to the NCAA Basketball Tournament this year took a serious hit after a hard-fought loss to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. With the Lobos falling short in front of a raucous home crowd at "The PIT," questions arise about whether their March Madness dreams are slipping away.

The final buzzer echoed through the arena with a score of 80-77 in favor of UNLV, leaving Lobos fans with a sinking feeling in their hearts. The loss dealt a significant blow to UNM's postseason aspirations, as they now face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, an accomplishment that has eluded them since their last appearance in 2014.

However, amidst the disappointment, there remains a glimmer of hope for the Lobos. With seven conference games left in the regular season, including challenging matchups against formidable opponents like Nevada, No. 24 San Diego State, Colorado State, Boise State, and No. 22 Utah State, UNM still has an opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

Key to Post Season Hopes

To have any chance of making a postseason run, the Lobos must regroup and refocus on their strengths. One key aspect of their game plan moving forward will be to get the ball into the hands of their post players. With dominant forces in the paint like JT Topping, Nelly Junior Joseph and Mustapha Amzil, UNM has the potential to overpower opponents and control the tempo of the game.

Furthermore, a deep run in the Mountain West Conference Tournament could be the Lobos' ticket to the Big Dance. With a rich history of success in the tournament, including four championships in 2025, 2012, 2013, and 2014, UNM knows what it takes to emerge victorious when the stakes are high.

But the road ahead won't be easy. It will require unwavering determination, relentless effort, and flawless execution on both ends of the court. The Lobos must rally together as a team and play with a sense of urgency and purpose if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive.

As the regular season winds down and the conference tournament approaches, all eyes will be on the UNM Lobos in Albuquerque. Can they rise to the occasion and defy the odds to secure a coveted spot in the NCAA Tournament? Only time will tell, but perhaps Vegas holds the coveted glass slipper. Only time will tell.

