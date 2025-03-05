Class 2A: New Mexico HS Basketball Girls First Round Preview

The Class 2A Girls State Tournament tips off this weekend with eight first-round matchups across New Mexico, as teams chase their shot at the blue trophy. Here’s a breakdown of the bracket-opening games, starting with the top-seeded Coyotes.

The Tatum Coyotes enter the postseason as the clear favorite in Class 2A, finishing the regular season 23-5 overall and 9-1 in District 4-2A. Winners of nine straight games, Tatum has been dominant down the stretch, with their only in-state 2A loss coming to rival Texico. Under the legendary guidance of head coach Greg Slover, who is quietly approaching 900 career victories (sitting at 885 wins entering the tournament), the Coyotes are set up to make another deep run.

Tatum thrives on its relentless full-court press, creating turnovers and turning defense into quick points. Their guard play leads the way with Avery Henard (2026) controlling the tempo, Aubree Young (2025) providing reliable outside shooting, and Naomi Garcia (2028) adding youthful energy and scoring. As a team, the Coyotes are averaging nearly 60 points per game, and with home-court advantage, they are heavy favorites to advance.

The Estancia Bears earned the 16-seed with a 15-13 overall record, finishing 6-4 in district play and securing the final at-large spot in the bracket. The Bears have had a solid season but face a major challenge trying to keep pace with Tatum's high-powered attack. Estancia is averaging 43 points per game, and to stay competitive, they'll need big performances from Jhenna Valencia (2026), who leads the team with 13.9 points per game, and Karina Villafuerte (2025), adding 8.4 points per game. For the Bears to pull off the upset, they’ll need to play mistake-free basketball, slow the tempo, and hit timely shots—something no 2A team outside of Texico has managed to do against Tatum this season.

Prediction: Tatum 68, Estancia 37.