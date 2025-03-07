Class 3A: New Mexico High School Basketball State First Round Preview

March is here, and that means it's time for the most exciting stretch of the New Mexico high school basketball season. Today, we take a look at Saturday's New Mexico high school basketball first round matchups. Top players, score predictions, and team previews.

First-year head coach Dakota Montoya has returned the St. Michael's Horsemen back to the top of the 3A classification. After finishing the regular season with a strong 21-6 overall record and going 9-1 in District 2-3A to secure the district championship, the Horsemen enter the state tournament as the top seed with legitimate title hopes. This group is deep, balanced, and dangerous, with multiple players capable of taking over on any given night.

Leading the way is sophomore standout Ryan Hunt (2027), who averages 13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. His presence in the paint and ability to score from multiple spots makes him a matchup problem for most. In the backcourt, senior Sabiani Rios-Guevara brings veteran leadership and strong play at the guard position. Supporting them are key contributors like juniors Dillan McCoy (2026) and Donavan Ricker (2026), as well as seniors Reed Bass and Jaden Perea, giving St. Michael’s a well-rounded core heading into March.

They’ll open tournament play against familiar foe Santa Fe Prep, a team they know well from district play. The Blue Griffins enter at 11-15 overall, 2-8 in district, and on a four-game losing streak. Despite the tough end to the season, Morgan Field (2025) and Oliver Winkler (2025) will look to keep Santa Fe Prep competitive in this matchup, but the uphill battle is significant against a Horsemen squad clicking at the right time.