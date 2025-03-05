Class 3A: New Mexico HS Basketball Girls First Round Preview

March is here, and that means it's time for the most exciting stretch of the New Mexico high school basketball season. Class 3A has been ruled by familiar powerhouses, and this year is no different with reigning state champion Navajo Prep looking to defend their crown. But don't count out the rest of the field—programs like West Las Vegas, Santa Fe Indian, and Tohatchi are eager to make noise and disrupt the bracket. With rising stars, dominant seniors, and plenty of intriguing matchups, the opening round is set to deliver. Here's your full preview and predictions for the first round of the 2024 NMAA Girls State Tournament in Class 3A.