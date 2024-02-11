In a week filled with thrilling matchups and standout performances, Class 5A high school basketball in New Mexico delivered excitement and surprises. Here's a recap of the action-packed Week 11:

Tuesday, February 6th

The week kicked off wih Alamogordo defeating Gadsden 71-55 in a solid victory. Capital edged past Manzano with a close 64-62 win. The highly anticipated Rio Rancho versus Cleveland matchup ended with Cleveland dominating 85-59 in the City of Vision Rivalry game. Farmington secured a decisive 71-53 victory over Piedra Vista in another intense crosstown rivalry game. Las Cruces defeated Centennial 61-53, while Los Lunas clinched a narrow 46-43 victory over Albuquerque, taking over the standings in district 5-5A.

Wednesday, February 7th

La Cueva claimed a solid 75-62 victory over Eldorado, while West Mesa delivered an impressive 87-66 win over Sandia.

Thursday, February 8th

Capital continued their winning streak with a 48-42 victory over Rio Grande. Volcano Vista showcased their dominance with a commanding 76-52 win over Cleveland.

Friday, February 8th

Alamogordo secured a hard-fought 53-48 victory over Centennial, while Carlsbad caused an upset with a narrow 40-39 win over Hobbs in District 4-5A. Clovis defeated Roswell 53-47, and Farmington secured another victory, defeating Sandia 66-55 in a crucial district matchup. Las Cruces continued their winning streak with a convincing 73-46 victory over Mayfield, and Organ Mountain dominated Gadsden with an 81-51 win.

Saturday, February 10th

Eldorado dominated Piedra Vista with a resounding 70-29 victory, while La Cueva secured a hard-fought 71-63 win over West Mesa. Los Lunas showcased their strength with an 82-53 victory over Manzano, and Santa Fe pulled off a miraculous last-second victory, defeating Albuquerque 56-55 with a 1.8 shot from half-court.

