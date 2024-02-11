Class 5A Week 11 Recap: Drama, Upsets, and Stellar Performances
In a week filled with thrilling matchups and standout performances, Class 5A high school basketball in New Mexico delivered excitement and surprises. Here's a recap of the action-packed Week 11:
Tuesday, February 6th
The week kicked off wih Alamogordo defeating Gadsden 71-55 in a solid victory. Capital edged past Manzano with a close 64-62 win. The highly anticipated Rio Rancho versus Cleveland matchup ended with Cleveland dominating 85-59 in the City of Vision Rivalry game. Farmington secured a decisive 71-53 victory over Piedra Vista in another intense crosstown rivalry game. Las Cruces defeated Centennial 61-53, while Los Lunas clinched a narrow 46-43 victory over Albuquerque, taking over the standings in district 5-5A.
Wednesday, February 7th
La Cueva claimed a solid 75-62 victory over Eldorado, while West Mesa delivered an impressive 87-66 win over Sandia.
Thursday, February 8th
Capital continued their winning streak with a 48-42 victory over Rio Grande. Volcano Vista showcased their dominance with a commanding 76-52 win over Cleveland.
Friday, February 8th
Alamogordo secured a hard-fought 53-48 victory over Centennial, while Carlsbad caused an upset with a narrow 40-39 win over Hobbs in District 4-5A. Clovis defeated Roswell 53-47, and Farmington secured another victory, defeating Sandia 66-55 in a crucial district matchup. Las Cruces continued their winning streak with a convincing 73-46 victory over Mayfield, and Organ Mountain dominated Gadsden with an 81-51 win.
Saturday, February 10th
Eldorado dominated Piedra Vista with a resounding 70-29 victory, while La Cueva secured a hard-fought 71-63 win over West Mesa. Los Lunas showcased their strength with an 82-53 victory over Manzano, and Santa Fe pulled off a miraculous last-second victory, defeating Albuquerque 56-55 with a 1.8 shot from half-court.
Top Performances
Kenyon Aguino's remarkable 42-point performance led Volcano Vista to victory over Atrisco Heritage, with David Lunn III contributing 26 points for the winning team. Estevan Espinoza's 22-point performance powered West Mesa to victory over Sandia, with Elijah Brody adding 23 points to the Mustangs' tally. On Thursday, despite being shorthanded, Rian Gonzales and Kenyon Aguino led Volcano Vista to a commanding victory over Cleveland. On Tuesday, Jalin Holland's standout performance led Los Lunas to victory over Albuquerque, with Emilano Morrison's 19-point performance lifting Eldorado to victory over Piedra Vista on Saturday.
