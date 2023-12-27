The University of New Mexico Lobos have ignited the court once again, echoing the spectacular 15-0 start of the 2022/2023 season. With an impressive 11-1 overall record and a remarkable 10-game winning streak, the Lobos are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the college basketball arena.

The star of the show this season is none other than sophomore sensation Donovan Dent, who is lighting up the scoreboard with an outstanding 16.8 points per game. Dent's electrifying play and scoring prowess have become a cornerstone of the Lobos' success.

Adding to the formidable lineup are two promising freshmen, with JT Toppin making a significant impact by averaging 7.7 rebounds and 12.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Tru Washington is contributing 10.6 points per game and securing 4.7 rebounds, showcasing the depth of talent within the Lobos' roster.

Senior leader Jalen House continues to play a pivotal role, both on and off the court, providing invaluable experience and contributing an average of 14.3 points per game in the seven games he has played.

The Lobos' dominance extends to their home court at The PIT, where they boast an impressive 6-0 record. The raucous support from the local fans undoubtedly adds to the team's success in the electrifying atmosphere of their home arena.

As the Lobos gear up for the next phase of the season, their attention turns to an in-state clash against Division II Eastern New Mexico. Despite a relatively quiet holiday break, the Lobos remain vigilant and focused, knowing that every game counts in their pursuit of success.

Eastern New Mexico's Greyhounds, riding a six-game winning streak, and 8-2 overall record, look to provide a challenge to the Lobos. In their last outing, New Mexican talent Jose Murillo, hailing from Highland High School in Albuquerque, showcased his skills with an impressive performance of 28 points and 7 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

